Home invasion suspect arrested after joint operation in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is in custody following a violent home invasion that happened on Tuesday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

EPSO says they worked with the Fountain Police Department to investigate and bring Geoffrey Chinnow, 37, into custody. EPSO says Chinnow is a prolific previous offender.

According to investigators, the Fountain Police Department received the call for a home invasion around 10:00 a.m. along Grinde Drive on Tuesday. When officers arrived, the victim reported that Chinnow had allegedly forced his way into their apartment.

During the home invasion, the victim said Chinnow hit them in the head with a handgun and threatened to shoot him before firing off two rounds into the floor.

FPD investigators almost immediately acquired an arrest warrant for Chinnow and were able to begin surveilling Chinnow's home along Marksheffel Boulevard. Around 5:47 p.m. that day, FPD asked for assistance from the EPSO SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit to help in the arrest.

Police say that after about 20 minutes, Chinnow was taken into custody without an incident. He was given a $25,000 bond.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following:



Second Degree Assault

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Menacing

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Criminal Mischief

First Degree Burglary

“This suspect assaulted the victim, fired rounds inside their home, and thought he could hide from justice,” said Fountain Police Chief Mark Cristiani. “Because of the fast work of our detectives and the decisive action of EPSO SWAT, he was taken into custody and put into jail where he belongs. This is what strong interagency teamwork delivers—results that keep our residents safe.

