Person run over following a road rage incident at North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

CSPD says that northbound Union Boulevard is closed at the intersection from Palmer Park to Uintah. It is recommended that you use alternate routes at this time.

Police say a person was allegedly run over by a vehicle after they stepped out of their car during a suspected road rage incident. The person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Details on the suspect's vehicle have not been released by CSPD. Police are checking security cameras in the area and are still looking for the person who ran from the scene.

Police did not release details of the vehicle at the time of publishing this article. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound Union Bl shutdown at Palmer Park Bl due to traffic accident. Expect delays and seek alternative routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 24, 2025

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

