Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs under investigation, one person seriously injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday.

According to CSPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Bannling Lewis Parkway on the northeast edge of Colorado Springs around 10:50 p.m.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, caused one of them to erupt into flames. Thankfully, the two people in that car were able to be pulled to safety by others who stopped to help. The passenger of this vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle ran on foot before police could arrive on the scene. CSPD tells News5 that as of Monday, detectives have several leads on suspects and expect to make an arrest in the coming days.

The crash is still under investigation; however, both speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in this crash.

