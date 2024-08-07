Suspect on the run after stealing person's gun and shooting them at The Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS — Viewers called our newsroom to tip us off to a significant police presence at The Citadel Mall Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they responded to a call of a shooting around 1:25 p.m. Police say this is not an active shooter scene.

Officers confirm that at least one person has been hurt and is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers on the scene, the shooting happened after a person at the mall had their phone stolen. The person who had their phone stolen proceeded to chase the suspect and ended up in the basement of the mall.

A struggle ensued and the suspect stole a gun the victim had on them and shot the victim.

The mall was put on a brief lockdown but has since been secured. No suspect information has been released at this time.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more. Thfis article will be updated as more information becomes available.

