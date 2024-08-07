Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect on the run after stealing person's gun and shooting them at The Citadel Mall

CSPD Investigating Reports of a shooting at The Citadel Mall
KOAA 5 Photojournalist Ryan Mutch
CSPD Investigating Reports of a shooting at The Citadel Mall
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — Viewers called our newsroom to tip us off to a significant police presence at The Citadel Mall Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they responded to a call of a shooting around 1:25 p.m. Police say this is not an active shooter scene.

Officers confirm that at least one person has been hurt and is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers on the scene, the shooting happened after a person at the mall had their phone stolen. The person who had their phone stolen proceeded to chase the suspect and ended up in the basement of the mall.

A struggle ensued and the suspect stole a gun the victim had on them and shot the victim.

The mall was put on a brief lockdown but has since been secured. No suspect information has been released at this time.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more. Thfis article will be updated as more information becomes available.

More on The Citadel Mall
Fort Carson updates off-limits areas to include Colorado Springs mall
The Men of Influence celebrate 3 years of helping Colorado Springs
Man accused of shooting another in Christmas Eve shooting at The Citadel Mall enters plea
Men of Influence finally get their own space in the Citadel Mall
Crime and Community: A Solutions-Based Town Hall at The Citadel Mall
Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting at the Citadel Mall
Group aims to stop violence after The Citadel Mall shooting
The Citadel Mall reopened Tuesday following a deadly shooting last weekend
Local nonprofit tries to change public perception of Citadel Mall
Family remembers 19-year-old man who took his life inside The Citadel Mall

___



Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs preparing for its first concert Friday

The new Ford Amphitheater on the northside of Colorado Springs opens up for its first major concert at the end of this week.

Ford Amphitheater hosts a soft open before Friday's opener

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App