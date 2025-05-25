Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

6 Injured in Shooting near Mitchell High School

Heavy Police Presence Along Potter Drive
KOAA 5 Photojournalist Connor Fay
A Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser blocking Potter Drive between Palmer Park Boulevard and East San Miguel Street, Saturday, May 24.
Heavy Police Presence Along Potter Drive
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent six people to the hospital Saturday night.
The call for shots fired sent police to the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Mitchell High School.

Police say six people were injured, four taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and two others took themselves to the hospital.

Currently, five victims are in stable condition while one person is in critical condition.

The early investigation shows the shooting started with an argument that escalated. CSPD doesn't know yet how many people were firing, but found a lot of shell casings and signs that multiple people were carrying guns.

Police are still investigating the scene, said to cover "several hundred yards." Crews are expected to stay on scene until early Sunday morning.

CSPD does not have suspect information yet, but asks anyone with information that can help in the investigation to call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

___



The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation.

The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community