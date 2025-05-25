6 Injured in Shooting near Mitchell High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent six people to the hospital Saturday night.

The call for shots fired sent police to the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Mitchell High School.

Police say six people were injured, four taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and two others took themselves to the hospital.

Currently, five victims are in stable condition while one person is in critical condition.

The early investigation shows the shooting started with an argument that escalated. CSPD doesn't know yet how many people were firing, but found a lot of shell casings and signs that multiple people were carrying guns.

Police are still investigating the scene, said to cover "several hundred yards." Crews are expected to stay on scene until early Sunday morning.

CSPD does not have suspect information yet, but asks anyone with information that can help in the investigation to call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

