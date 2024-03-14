Gun makes it through El Paso County Courthouse security Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — News 5 received a tip from a viewer about concerns over a firearm being brought to the El Paso County Courthouse Wednesday.

After reaching out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, they confirmed with us indeed a weapon did make it through security Wednesday morning.

This morning, March 13, 2024, at the El Paso Combined Courthouse, a handgun in a bag was identified during screening by Sheriff’s Office County Security personnel. A different bag was flagged as containing the handgun, while the actual bag was taken out of the screening area by the owner. When the error was identified, a search of the building was conducted. Within a matter of minutes the owner and bag were found.



The owner of the bag had official business at the courthouse and there was no indication of an intended threat. The bag owner was served a summons to appear by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Marcus Miller, Public Information Officer for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

It is unclear at this time when the owner of that firearm will appear in court.

I have reached out to the Colorado Judicial Branch to see if any trials or hearings were impacted by this incident and am awaiting a response.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office website, the Court Unit and Transit Unit is made up of two sergeants, 32 sworn deputies, two civilian support personnel, and one lieutenant.

