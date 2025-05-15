Grappler police bumper tool used to catch vehicle theft suspects eluding police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people are behind bars after police say they apprehended them following days of a cat-and-mouse chase ending after police deployed a grapple bumper tool to get control of an alleged stolen vehicle.

Police say they identified 33-year-old Jeffery Gaw and 25-year-old Anastayshia Simon, who allegedly had stolen a 2001 blue Dodge 1500 pickup truck that was seen by police at the Park Inn along Chestnut Street late Wednesday evening. Police say these two are known car thieves to the department.

An attempt was made by police to pull over the pickup truck on Monday using a patrol officer's lights and sirens, but the vehicle did not stop.

After locating the vehicle on Wednesday, police say surveillance was conducted on the vehicle. On Thursday, around 12:30 a.m., a detective with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit used a grapple police bumper tool because of the suspect's previous willingness to run, stopping the truck at New Center Point and Constitution Avenue.

Watch The Grappler Police Bumper Tool In Action

Police say they took both Gaw and Simon without further incident on charges of motor vehicle theft, and an additional charge of felony eluding was added for Gaw.

___





Next step for affordable apartments in Briargate area approved Tuesday More than 200 affordable housing units will be available on the northeast side of Colorado Springs in about two years. Next step for affordable apartments in Briargate area approved Tuesday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.