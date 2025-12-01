Good Samaritan shot after attempting to stop a domestic violence incident Saturday, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A person is recovering from their injuries after being shot while attempting to intervene during a domestic violence incident, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said three Good Samaritans attempted to intervene Saturday after they allegedly saw a man assaulting a women along South Circle Drive. When they attempted to intervene, a man brandished a firearm and began shooting at the three people as they got back into their vehicle.

One person was shot and went to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who allegedly pulled the trigger was later arrested at his place of work without incident.

