Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy fired following excessive force investigation

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained an arrest warrant for a Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Deputy after an investigation into an excessive force incident at the Fremont County Jail.

The incident happened on October 14, 2025.

CBI says according to the affidavit, Luis Mora-Huerta, a deputy at the Fremont County Jail, allegedly placed his right hand on the front of an inmate's neck in a "c-clamp" position while the inmate was against a wall.

According to the affidavit, when the inmate said, "He's choking me," the deputy responded, "Yes, I am."

Chokeholds are prohibited for peace officers.

FCSO requested assistance from CBI after deputies who had witnessed it reported it to supervisors. Mora-Huerta is facing the following misdemeanor charges:



first degree official misconduct

official oppression

harassment



After reviewing the affidavit, a court found probable cause for the offenses, resulting in the arrest warrant from December 2.

FCSO fired Mora-Huerta on Thursday following the CBI's investigation.

Mora-Huerta posted a $1,000 PR bond, but is due back in court on December 16.

