Four suspects arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — One adult and three juveniles were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in unincorporated El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Department received calls around 9 p.m. on Friday regarding a shooting that took place on the 600 block of Empress Circle.

At close to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, police spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the car seen leaving the shooting on a nearby surveillance video. Deputies were able to determine that the car had been reported stolen by the Colorado Springs Police, but the car drove away and a chase did not ensue.

A few moments later, deputies saw the car again at a gas station on the 2000 block of B Street. Deputies used their marked patrol cars to block the exits, trapping the suspect's car. The driver tried to ram one of the patrol cars but was unable to escape. The four passengers then exited the car and tried to flee on foot.

A number of deputies were on hand to help apprehend the suspects. One of the suspects tried to violently resist arrest. He reportedly spat on officers and attempted to headbutt them. Fortunately, neither the suspects nor the deputies were injured during the arrest.

The case is now a multi-agency investigation that includes the ATF since authorities believe that the suspects could be connected to other shootings in the area.