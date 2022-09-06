Fountain student burglarized, Resource Officer gives new backpack, school supplies

FOUNTAIN — On Wednesday, August 24, a student from School District 8 had his backpack stolen out of his car at the Walmart on Highway 85 in Fountain.

All of the boy's school supplies, school work, school computer, and money he had collected fundraising for band were gone.

Corporal Don Klinge, a School Resource Officer with the Foutain Police Department (FPD), responded to the call.

Cpl. Klinge carries extra, new backpacks to in his patrol car to give to any students in need. He gave the student who had been burglarized a new backpack and school supplies, so he would not return to school empty handed the next morning.

FPD says officers pay for good deeds like this out of their own pocket, saying Cpl. Klinge "would literally give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it".

News5's Natalie Chuck speaks with Cpl. Klinge and staff at School District 8 on KOAA at 6:00 pm tonight.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.