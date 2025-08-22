Fountain Police Department looking for more victims in child sexual exploitation case

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has arrested one man after detectives led a Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Internet Luring of a Child investigation, and found that he was planning on meeting a 13-year-old girl at a home.

According to FPD, detectives learned that 44-year-old Michael Reeves is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of Sexual Exploitation of a Child in 2023.

Reeves was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following felony charges;



Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Internet Luring of a Child

He's currently in the Criminal Justice Center with no bond.

Fountain police are looking for the community's help in locating any additional victims or witnesses who may have additional information on the case.

If you or someone you know has any information, reach out to Detective Caleb Widger at (719)382-4236.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719)382-4200.

