Fort Carson Staff Sergeant arrested for alleged cocaine distribution says FBI

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 has confirmed that a Fort Carson Army Staff Sergeant has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in cocaine distribution.

The FBI, announced Thursday morning that Staff Sergeant Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez is facing federal charges for alleged cocaine distribution.

His arrest came Wednesday evening following an investigation by the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division, and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

However, none of the agencies involved in the arrest would say if it was is related to the raid at what officials say was an illegal underground nightclub on Sunday, April 27.

Fort Carson officials confirmed that they were aware of the arrest and shared information about Orona-Rodriguez's role at the Mountain Post. Orona-Rodriguez's military service has been 8 years and 8 months, and he was currently on assignment with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

Orona-Rodriguez had the following awards:

- Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device

- x2 Army Commendation Medal

- x10 Army Achievement Medal

- x3 Certificate of Achievement

- Meritorious Unit Commendation

Currently, Orona-Rodriguez is being held on no-bond hold in the El Paso County Jail for the FBI. We will continue to follow Orona-Rodriguez's case as it moves through the legal system.

