Fort Carson soldier accused of cocaine distribution enters plea

DENVER, Colo. — The Fort Carson soldier arrested for alleged cocaine distribution just days after a large-scale federal raid of a Colorado Springs illegal nightclub in late April has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Staff Sgt. Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez, 27, appeared out of custody Thursday after a federal judge ruled he was eligible for release at his last hearing May 15.

Orona-Rodriguez's attorney, Stephanie Snyder, entered the not-guilty plea on behalf of her client, who is facing one federal count each of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

According to a May 1 federal indictment, Orona-Rodriguez's offenses related to the alleged cocaine distribution started no later than Sept. 16, 2024, and continued through at least April 9.

Also, court records showed Orona-Rodriguez worked as armed security at the nightclub, identified as Warike. The early morning raid on April 27 resulted in 104 arrests, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. During earlier hearings, prosecutors said his wife also acted as security for the nightclub.

Orona-Rodriguez was one of 17 soldiers at the nightclub during the early morning raid — among around 200 partygoers, officials said. About 300 law enforcement agents from federal and local agencies were said to have participated in the raid at 296. S. Academy Blvd., including the DEA, Colorado Springs police, and the El Paso and Douglas County sheriff’s offices.

Orona-Rodriguez previously received counseling from his commanding officer at Fort Carson to discontinue his work through the company Immortal Security, where he was alleged to be in a leadership position, according to his arrest affidavit.

It remains unclear what punishment, if any, Fort Carson may impose on Orona-Rodriguez. During the May 15 hearing, Deputy U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly told the court the soldier will be processed for administrative separation, but that the process isn't anticipated to start for several more weeks. Starting the process does not mean Orona-Rodriguez will immediately be kicked out of the Army, McNeilly said.

Many questions remain over a month after the multi-agency raid, including the whereabouts of 86 individuals taken into custody that morning.

The most recent Gazette report had the official number of arrests sitting at 104, according to information from ICE. An ICE spokesperson said 18 people out of the 104 arrested had previously been ordered to be deported and were “subject to a final order of removal.”

The remaining 86 people without a deportation order will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings, according to the same ICE spokesperson. Multiple questions in an email to ICE have gone unanswered, including whether or not they have access to their families and if all the detainees are on a no-bond hold.

The Gazette has found that only three individuals are facing criminal charges after the raid, the most notable being Orona-Rodriguez. Two other men were arrested on outstanding warrants. Julio Santiesteban, 33, and Pedro Trevizo-Perea, 29.

No new dates were announced for the Fort Carson soldier's next appearance in court.

The Gazette's Mackenzie Bodell contributed to this web story.

