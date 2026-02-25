Fort Bliss sergeant sentenced to 40 years for child sex abuse crimes that started at Fort Carson

FORT BLISS, Texas (KOAA) — During his court-martial in Fort Bliss on February 17 and 18, 35-year-old Army Sgt. Chad A. Jones pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual abuse crimes.

He was an allied trade specialist assigned to the following:



1st Battalion

67th Armored Regiment

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team

1st Armored Division

Jones specifically pleaded guilty to the following;



50 specifications of sexual abuse of a child

one specification of sexual assault of a child

one specification of indecent communication with a child



Army representatives say there are three victims in this case. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, a reduction in rank to E-1, and was dishonorably discharged from the Army.

According to the release by the U.S. Army, Jones abused the first victim starting in February, 2021 through February, 2025, while he was stationed at Fort Carson and Fort Bliss in Texas.

The abuse would continue through WhatsApp while Jones was away.

Jones victimized the other two children through online interactions, one in June, 2024 and the other in November, 2025. The second victim reported him to the authorities, and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation.

Additional to obtaining evidence through interviews with the victims, agents obtained evidence, including recordings, photos and messages through phones belonging to Jones and the victims.

A designee provided a victim impact statement for one victim during the court-martial:

“Every crime victim has their own healing journey; no two walks are the same. Where that journey begins and ends is an individualized question that only these crime victims can answer."



"While the conviction and sentencing of Sgt. Jones cannot repair the damage caused by years of sexual abuse, abuse of power, and betrayal, we hope that they are steps in the right direction and enable these victims to begin their individualized healing journeys. In the end, justice was only possible in this case because of the unparallelled bravery of three young girls who stepped forward.” Capt. Christopher Deisenroth, lead prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel

Jones will serve his confinement at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, and upon his release, will be registered as a sex offender.

