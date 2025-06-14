Former Trinidad wrestling coach wanted for bribery, extortion turns himself in

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A former wrestling coach from Trinidad State Junior College has turned himself in at the Pueblo County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office. John Lewis, who is charged with extortion and bribing his athletes, surrendered to authorities earlier this week.

Recent footage, shared by a News 5 viewer, shows Lewis, dressed in a brown coat, being escorted out of a gym by sheriff's deputies. Weeks later, investigators issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to court documents, the 31-year-old Lewis faces multiple charges, which extend beyond extortion and bribery. He is also accused of providing alcohol to minors.

After being booked into the Detention Center on Tuesday, Lewis posted a $15,000 bond, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office documents confirm.

___

Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper These people may promise to spruce up your yard, but if you're not careful, you could get left in the weeds, out of money, and with no work done. Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.