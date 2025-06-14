Former Trinidad wrestling coach wanted for bribery, extortion turns himself in

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A former wrestling coach from Trinidad State Junior College has turned himself in at the Pueblo County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office. John Lewis, who is charged with extortion and bribing his athletes, surrendered to authorities earlier this week.
Recent footage, shared by a News 5 viewer, shows Lewis, dressed in a brown coat, being escorted out of a gym by sheriff's deputies. Weeks later, investigators issued a warrant for his arrest.
According to court documents, the 31-year-old Lewis faces multiple charges, which extend beyond extortion and bribery. He is also accused of providing alcohol to minors.
After being booked into the Detention Center on Tuesday, Lewis posted a $15,000 bond, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office documents confirm.
___
____
