Former Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy facing 15 charges related to child sex abuse

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A former Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy, Andrew Ward, has been arrested after an investigation revealed he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

In December 2025, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says they received a report that a deputy allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

After receiving the report, the sheriff's office began an internal and criminal investigation and placed the deputy on administrative leave.

The internal investigation addressed employment-related matters, including compliance with agency policies and standards, while the criminal investigation addressed potential violations of the law.

Detectives identified two child victims, with the most recent incident occurring in 2020.

As they continued investigating, they found that the deputy was in possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Electronic devices were seized by detectives and examined, in which they found a "substantial and extensive volume" of CSAM.

PCSO says Ward was assigned to Transportation and was fired from the sheriff's office on January 14, 2026. An arrest warrant was issued for Ward on February 4, 2026, and he was subsequently arrested.

He's currently being held in the Pueblo County Jail, without bond, on the following charges;



Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, 2 counts, Class 3 felony

Sexual Exploitation of a Child, 8 counts, Class 4 felony

Sexual Exploitation of a Child, 5 counts, Class 5 felony

He was employed with the sheriff's office from June 2, 2014, until he was fired in January.

PCSO says no additional information will be released at this time.



