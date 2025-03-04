Former Fountain youth pastor arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

FOUNTAIN — The Fountain Police Department says they have arrested a former youth pastor for an alleged sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Stephen Hutto, 45 was arrested on March 2, according to police. He was previously employed with the Fountain Independent Baptist Church from 2007- 2010. He is facing charges related to an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

The timeline of the alleged abuse is a little unclear. Based on an arrest affidavit obtained by News5, the incident was reported years prior, with Fountain PD Detective Tori Smith locating the original report made in 2023. That original report to law enforcement says that the reporting party found out about the incident three years prior to 2023 and that the actual incident occurred 15 years ago, meaning the alleged abuse took place around 2008.

Based on investigations, the arrest affidavit states that the original call to report the abuse in 2023 was, "never forwarded to the appropriate unit for investigation."

In an initial interview with Detective Smith, Hutto was asked why the victim "would report a sexual relationship between the two of them," to which he replied, " (the victim not named in the affidavit) was jealous of his family because he had been blessed."

At the time of his arrest, Hutto was working as a pastor at Highlands Baptist Church in Boone, Colorado. The Fountain Police Department is seeking any additional witnesses or victims who may have information about this case.

If you have any information, please call Detective Tori Smith at (719)382-4288, or email at tsmith@fountainpd.com.

Hutto was arrested March 2 and has since bonded out of the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center (CJC). He is facing a felony charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. He will be in court again on March 13, 2025. Hutto is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Disclaimer: News5, following our E.W. Scripps Policy, traditionally does not release mugshots of individuals arrested unless police are actively searching for the person or as is in this case, there are potentially other victims involved.

