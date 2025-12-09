Former Fort Carson soldier sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States District Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday that a former Fort Carson soldier has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography.

The DA's office says that John Paul Barsch III, 31, pleaded guilty to performing sex acts on an infant or toddler in his care multiple times between November 2018 and March 2020 while actively serving in Colorado Springs.

Creating videos of those activities and sending them to at least one other person in the United Kingdom. Barsch was discovered after investigators arrested and searched the individual's devices in the United Kingdom, revealing that they had conversations with Barsch to obtain the video.

“Homeland Security Investigations will not tolerate the vile and reprehensible exploitation of children, especially by those entrusted with their care. The sentencing of this individual sends a clear and unyielding message: no position of authority or service will shield predators from the full force of justice,” said HSI Denver Special Agent in Charge Steve Cagen. “Let this serve as a stark warning—there is no place in our society for such heinous acts, and we will stop at nothing to protect our children and uphold the rule of law."

___

New speed cameras utilized by CSPD are coming to school zones and parks near you The Colorado Springs Police Department is rolling out new surveillance. Two vehicles marked 'photo enforcement' will use radar to track speeds. They will be prioritized near schools and parks. New speed cameras utilized by CSPD are coming to school zones and parks near you

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.