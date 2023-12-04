Former Colorado Olympian Klete Keller gets 6 months home detention for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

WASHINGTON – A former Colorado Olympic swimmer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Friday to 6 months home detention, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Colorado Springs, was also sentenced to three years’ probation and will have to perform 10 hours of community service every month as part of his sentence.

Prosecutors said Keller, 41, marched with thousands of other supporters of former President Donald Trump after a “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse and breached the Capitol from the west side as he joined the mob before leading them with chants of “F—k Nancy Pelosi!” and “F—k Chuck Schummer!” as the group advanced to the Senate Chamber, where lawmakers, including all nine Colorado members of Congress, were trapped as rioters tried to break in.

Prosecutors said police repeatedly tried to remove Keller and the other rioters from the Rotunda and said he former Olympic gold medalist was confrontational toward officers, repeatedly yelling “Take it easy!” and “Settle down!” and defiantly yelling “Why do we have to leave?”

District Court of D.C. In this image released by the District Court of D.C., Klete Keller is shown at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.





Keller – who was recording his surroundings throughout the Rotunda and interacting with other rioters – was himself recorded in videos wearing a Team USA jacket which prosecutors said he would later throw in a trash can on his way to a hotel. Court documents show he also took a hammer and smashed his phone into pieces soon after Jan. 6.

Neither his Team USA jacket nor any of the video or pictures he took in and around the Capitol were recovered by federal prosecutors, a spokesperson with the DOJ said in a news release.

He was arrested and charged in early 2021 with seven federal counts in the weeks following the attack, but in a deal reached with prosecutors he pleaded guilty to only a single count of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

In exchange for the plea deal, the government dropped one other felony charge and five misdemeanor counts. He was given a lighter sentence despite federal prosecutors seeking 10 months in prison due to his “extensive cooperation with the government since turning himself in and his ‘genuine’ remorse for his conduct,” according to ABC News.

Keller told the court Friday that he understood that his "actions were criminal and I take responsibility" and apologized to lawmakers and the rest of the country.

"I condemn the violence of that day," he said, vowing to "not repeat the actions of the past," ABC News reported.

In the nearly three years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 peopled charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony, DOJ officials said in a news release Tuesday. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Keller is among the nearly two dozen Coloradans who are either facing federal charges or who have been sentenced by the feds for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The other Coloradans involved in the events that day are: