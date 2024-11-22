Firearm stolen from Southern Colorado police vehicle, CBI and Blanca Police seeking answers

BLANCA — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Blanca Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects and recovering a stolen firearm.

According to the CBI, a burglary took place around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The burglary took place in front of the Blanca Police Department along Main Street.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation A surveillance camera image shows a person of interest in a burglary of a Blanca Police Department Patrol vehicle on 11/21/24.

The two people broke into the car and stole a black patrol rifle. It is unclear how the two suspects were able to break into the vehicle and the CBI did not release details as to how it was done at the time of publishing of this article.

The image below is not the exact rifle that was stolen, however, it is the same style and is identical. Police say the individuals pictured were seen walking east from the station after the burglary.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Blanca Police Chief Ricky Rodriguez at 719-589-5807. The Blanca Police Department is offering a $500 reward for the recovery of the firearm and/or information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

