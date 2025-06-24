Fight with pots and pans leads to two arrests at a Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that a minor and an adult were arrested on assault charges following fights at a Colorado Springs apartment complex.

Police say the incident took place around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a complex along Marion Drive. Near East San Miguel Street and North Academy Boulevard.

There were 10 calls related to the disturbances between two groups at the complex. One group claimed to have been "jumped" by a group in the stairwell and hallway of the complex earlier Monday evening.

Police say that later, a video on social media showed the first group, who claimed to have been jumped, allegedly assaulting the second group. Police say that pots and pans were used in both incidents and that the video shows a minor being hit with pots and pans by about five people.

Based on the video evidence, police say an adult and a minor were taken into custody. Three other suspects are still being identified.

