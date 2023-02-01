Watch Now
FBI offering reward for information in 2004 cold case of Indigenous man murdered in Colorado

Avery Whiteskunk was found dead on the northern edge of the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation
Posted at 11:56 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 13:56:18-05

DENVER – Federal and state officials are renewing their efforts to find the suspect or suspects responsible for murdering an Indigenous man in Montezuma County back in 2004.

Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing on January 31, 2004. He was found dead nearly two months later, on March 19, on the northern edge of the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation, near County Road G in Montezuma County, according to a FBI bulletin released Monday.

Whiteskunk, who was 61 at the time of his death, was from Towaoc, Colo., authorities said.

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for his murder.

If you have any information concerning the murder of Whiteskunk, please contact the FBI’s Denver Field Office at (303) 629-7171, or submit a tip online at: tips.fbi.gov. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

