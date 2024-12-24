FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a wanted man for the death of a child

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Denver Division is looking for 23-year-old Jeremiah Hight.

Hight is wanted after allegedly shooting and killing a child in Towaoc on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation, on December 11.

According to the FBI, he has ties to Monument Valley in the Four Corners Area.

The FBI describes Hight as a Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes, 6 feet tall, and weighs 400 pounds.

He has tattoos on his right leg, both arms, both shoulders and neck. Additionally, his left ear is pierced and he has a scar on his chest.

Officials warn that he is potentially armed, and is considered a dangerous individual.

If you have any information regarding the shooting or Jeremiah Hight, please contact 1-800-225-5324 or make a report at tips.fbi.gov.





