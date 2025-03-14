FBI Denver Division works with local law enforcement agencies to arrest suspected cartel member

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday afternoon, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Division worked alongside Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Denver, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Pueblo Police Department, and the Colorado Springs Police Department, to arrest a suspected cartel member.

FBI agents had a federal warrant for Omar Valdez-Lerma, on charges of re-entry after deportation.

According to the FBI, Valdez-Lerma has previously been charged with illegal re-entry after being deported in 2018 and 2021.

Officials believe that Valdez-Lerma is a member of a cartel that has been labeled as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), but did not specify which group.

Valdez-Lerma is currently being held in an ICE detention facility in Denver.





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.