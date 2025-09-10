FBI and Pueblo Police make 20 arrests and seize illegal guns and drugs during joint operation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Field Office and the Pueblo Police Department have released the results of a major joint operation targeting violent crime in Pueblo.

The FBI says that from August 5 through September 5, over 40 law enforcement agents were involved in the FBI's Operation Summer Heat, which focuses on finding fugitives and removing violent criminals.

During that month, the team did the following;



Made 20 arrests

Removed 42 guns from the community

Seized three pounds of cocaine

Seized almost four pounds of meth

Seized almost 19 pounds of fentanyl

“The collaboration and focused efforts of the members of the Pueblo Police Department, along with the FBI’s Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force, the DEA’s Southern Colorado Drug Task Force, and other partners over the past five weeks, send a clear and strong message: Violent crime, illegal firearms, and illicit drugs have no place in the Pueblo community. The impact of the types of crimes perpetrated by these individuals and their associates will not be tolerated, and our officers and partners will continue this work to improve the safety of our community members." Pueblo Chief of Police Chris Noeller

Agencies involved include;



Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

Drug Enforcement Administration

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Pueblo Police Department

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado

10th Judicial District Attorney's Office

The FBI says that this was a coordinated surge of resources that will lead to the prosecution of the people responsible.

