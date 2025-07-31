Father arrested by CSPD after finding significant injuries on two-month-old baby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday evening, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Crimes Against Children Unit was contacted with a report of child abuse on a 2-month-old baby.
According to police, the injuries were significant and classified as non-accidental.
After launching their investigation, detectives found that the baby's father was responsible for the injuries.
Working with Department of Human Services (DHS) caseworkers, police were able to arrest 23-year-old Jonathan Begay for the following felony charges:
- Child Abuse (with Serious Bodily Injury), a Class Three Felony
- Assault in the Second Degree, a Class Four Felony
CSPD says Begay will be booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center
If you have concerns that a child is suffering from abuse or neglect, you are asked to report it to CSPD at (719)444-7000 or to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at (844)CO-4-KIDS.
