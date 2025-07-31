Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Father arrested by CSPD after finding significant injuries on two-month-old baby

Handcuffs
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Handcuffs
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday evening, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Crimes Against Children Unit was contacted with a report of child abuse on a 2-month-old baby.

According to police, the injuries were significant and classified as non-accidental.

After launching their investigation, detectives found that the baby's father was responsible for the injuries.

Working with Department of Human Services (DHS) caseworkers, police were able to arrest 23-year-old Jonathan Begay for the following felony charges:

  • Child Abuse (with Serious Bodily Injury), a Class Three Felony
  • Assault in the Second Degree, a Class Four Felony

CSPD says Begay will be booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center

If you have concerns that a child is suffering from abuse or neglect, you are asked to report it to CSPD at (719)444-7000 or to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at (844)CO-4-KIDS.

A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons

A viewer in Pueblo reached out to News5 after he noticed trash piling up on the side of the road, in storm drains, and in different areas around Pueblo.

A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community