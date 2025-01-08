Fatal hit-and-run under investigation along Constitution Avenue Wednesday morning

CIMMARON HILLS — Expect delays along Constitution Avenue near the intersection of Peterson Road, authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, this was a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Vehicle details have not been released.

Per CSP, hit and run vehicle vs. pedestrian EB Constitution east of Peterson Rd., blocking traffic. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) January 8, 2025

Colorado State Patrol did confirm this was a fatal hit-and-run accident. Details on the person killed have not been released.

Eastbound Constitution Avenue is closed and Northbound Peterson Road is closed. Colorado State Patrol is working on shutting the entire intersection down for an investigation, expect delays.

Officers on the scene tell News5's Jake Walker that an adult woman was killed. She was crossing East Constitution Avenue from south to north when she was hit by a dark-colored truck before being hit by another dark-colored truck on the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

