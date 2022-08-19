Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Family of hit and run victim in Colorado Springs begs community for help identifying driver

Graham Ponti, 24 years old, is in critical condition after being hit by another vehicle on his motorcycle.
Mary Zook
Graham Ponti, 24 years old, is in critical condition after being hit by another vehicle on his motorcycle.
Graham Ponti, 24 years old, is in critical condition after being hit by another vehicle on his motorcycle.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 23:53:49-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The family of Graham Ponti, 24 years old, is asking the community for help identifying the vehicle involved in the hit and run that put Ponti in the hospital.

On Monday, Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident at Fontanero and Weber Street.

Ponti's mother says he was hit by a car while driving his motorcycle to work and was left lying in the road. He is now sedated at Penrose Hospital, while his family hopes he wakes up.

If you have any information involving this incident, please contact CSPD.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community