Family of hit and run victim in Colorado Springs begs community for help identifying driver

COLORADO SPRINGS — The family of Graham Ponti, 24 years old, is asking the community for help identifying the vehicle involved in the hit and run that put Ponti in the hospital.

On Monday, Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident at Fontanero and Weber Street.

CSPD is on scene of a traffic accident at Fontanero and Weber. All directions of traffic are closed, please choose alternate routes. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 15, 2022

Ponti's mother says he was hit by a car while driving his motorcycle to work and was left lying in the road. He is now sedated at Penrose Hospital, while his family hopes he wakes up.

If you have any information involving this incident, please contact CSPD.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.