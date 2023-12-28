Endangered Missing Alert cancelled after missing Sterling children found safe

UPDATE: The CBI said on Thursday the two children have been safely located.

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an Endangered Missing Person alert for two children and a woman last seen in Sterling, Colorado.

Zuryah Thalaker, 4, and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker were last seen with 28-year-old Justina Lambert at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Platte Street and King Court in Sterling, according to the CBI.

They were believed to be in a 2007 white Nissan Murano with California license plate 9ERA912.

The CBI added the vehicle was missing the rear bumper.

Zuryah Thalacker has blonde hair, hazel eyes and is 3’0” weighing around 50 lbs.

Ansom Thalacker, a toddler, was described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

The CBI said the children are believed to be with Justina Lambert and identified her as a suspect in the disappearance.