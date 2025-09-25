El Paso County Sheriff's Office uses FLOCK cameras to arrest an attempted murder suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On September 20, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) received a notification from its FLOCK Safety camera system regarding a car tied to a felony warrant.

The car in question was tied to Michael McGinnis, a 41-year-old attempted murder suspect.

The notification from the system allowed the Fountain Police Department (FPD) to track McGinnis to the Walmart parking lot, near Highway 85 and Main Street.

FPD officers were able to identify the car and conduct a non-contact block. McGinnis was taken into custody without incident.

EPSO deputies then coordinated with the Colorado Springs Police Department to transfer McGinnis into their custody.

He's currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

“This case demonstrates why our investment in FLOCK Safety cameras is vital. These cameras provide real-time intelligence, enabling deputies and our law enforcement partners to respond rapidly, protect the public, and remove dangerous individuals from the streets. I extend my gratitude to Fountain Chief of Police Mark Cristiani and Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez for their ongoing partnership and unwavering commitment to public safety efforts in the Pikes Peak region."



“Together, we are building stronger, safer communities for the citizens we serve.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

EPSO says they remain committed to using advanced technology, collaboration, and proactive policies to protect El Paso County.

