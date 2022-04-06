El Paso County Sheriff's Office trying to get ahead of social media trend, teens shooting "water bead guns"

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on Tuesday, voicing concerns over people "shot and injured" by "water bead guns" in the Falcon area.

The Sheriff's Office did not give an exact number of cases, or kids involved, but believe the incidents stem from a trend circulating social media involving "Orbeez", or any other brand of small, water-filled balls.

If you open the TikTok app and search "Orbeez challenge", you will mostly find videos of kids playing with the water-filled balls after they have been frozen.

However, if you search "Orbeez Blaster" instead, a string of videos of people, mostly teenagers, shooting realistic-looking guns filled with gel pellets will appear - This is what the Sheriff's office is referring to.

EPSO says even though this is not a problem effecting the majority of people in the county, they want to get ahead of the issue.

Part of the agency's concern is that a child could be carrying a "water bead gun" and law enforcement could mistake it for a deadly weapon.

EPSO says those held responsible for these incidents which result in serious injury could be facing "felony level charges".

