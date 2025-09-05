El Paso County Sheriff's Office seize pounds of meth during BATTLE operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In mid-August, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) participated in a Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement (BATTLE) operation, along with other law enforcement agencies.

The operation supported complex investigations into car-related crime.

On August 18, members with the EPSO Investigations Division were conducting operations along I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs when they found a car with a fake temporary license plate.

The plate on the car had expired in March 2024 and wasn't registered to that car.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop, and the driver was unable to provide a driver's license. EPSO says that deputies also noticed inconsistencies in his statements.

EPSO deployed K-9 Styx and conducted an open-air search around the outside of the car, and he alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the car.

Following Styx's open-air search, deputies found that the car had been modified to conceal and transport large amounts of illegal drugs.

The driver then admitted to possessing four pounds of methamphetamine inside the car.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges;



Unlawful Distribution, Manufacture, Dispensing, or Sale of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Special Offender – Drug Offenses

Fictitious Number on Plates

He's currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

"This case underscores the importance of strong partnerships and proactive law enforcement efforts in the Pikes Peak region. The BATTLE initiative brings together specialized teams to disrupt motor vehicle theft and many related crimes and hold offenders accountable. Thanks to the vigilance of my deputies, our local, state, and federal partners, and the skill of K-9 Styx, we prevented a significant amount of dangerous drugs from reaching the most vulnerable in our community. My Office remains steadfast in our mission to reduce victims and protect the citizens of El Paso County." El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

