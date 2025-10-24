El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking more victims after man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for more potential victims after arresting a man for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

EPSO says that 63-year-old Richard Vasquez was arrested after a Department of Human Resources representative contacted EPSO Detectives, reporting the assault in July of 2025.

EPSO says its Special Victims Unit launched an investigation into incidents that occurred at a home along Notre Way in unincorporated El Paso County.

EPSO says that during its investigation, detectives learned that Vasquez had access to more children in the Pikes Peak Region, leading them to believe there could potentially be more victims.

We asked at what capacity Vazquez was involved with children that he might have access to them, a sheriff's office spokesperson said, "he was around other children. I cannot elaborate more due to privacy issues and the need to protect victims."

While the main investigation in this case is in El Paso County, the sheriff's office stated that Vasquez has ties to Tularosa, New Mexico. Tularosa is a small village in southeast New Mexico near White Sands National Park.

On Thursday, detectives took Vasquez into custody on the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Sexual Assault of a Child

Unlawful Sexual Contact

Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust

Currently, Vasquez is being held without bond.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Vasquez is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

___

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.