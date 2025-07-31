El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking information on 1980s cold case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help to solve the cold case murder of 17-year-old Towana Lewis in 1988.

On September 11, 1988, police discovered Towana's body in an irrigation ditch near Goldfield Drive and Big Johnson Reservoir in the Widefield area.

Her autopsy revealed that she died by strangulation.

Police say that Towana spent some of her time at Prospect Lake Park and was seen there in the days leading up to her death.

She was last seen alive on either September 9 or 10, 1988.

EPSO says that investigators are looking to speak with anyone who knew Sergeant Darwyn H. Jones, a former soldier stationed at Fort Carson.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

He's since passed away, but police say that he was acquainted with Towana and may have had information about her activities before she died.

Jones served from February 1986 through July 1989 as a tank turret mechanic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment.

If you have any information about Towana Lewis or Sergeant Jones, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

