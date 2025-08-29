El Paso County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in Highway 24 homicide investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has identified the victim in the Highway 24 homicide investigation.

He's been identified as 29-year-old Noel Gutierrez-Cano, and EPSO confirmed that he had at least one gunshot wound when deputies found him.

They say that his official cause of death will be determined after the coroner's office conducts an autopsy report.

Previous coverage:

On Tuesday, August 26, EPSO was contacted about a three-car traffic crash near the intersection of Hwy 24 and Blue Gill Drive, near Judge Orr Road.

WATCH: Homicide and crash investigation underway on Highway 24 Tuesday

Homicide and crash investigation underway on Highway 24 Tuesday

The person who reported the crash told the sheriff's office that a passenger in one of the cars, a white pickup truck towing a trailer, appeared to be either be seriously injured or dead.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful, and Gutierrez-Cano was declared dead on scene.

Deputies immediately began an extensive investigation, including efforts to find and identify the driver of the car, who fled the scene after the crash.

EPSO asks that anyone who was traveling near Highway 24 and Blue Gill Drive between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on August 26, or work/live in the area, check any dashcam, home, or business security footage for any suspicious individuals or activity involving a 2013 GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck towing a black trailer.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

This is an ongoing investigation, and EPSO asks that anyone with any information regarding the car or potential suspects to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

___

Fort Carson Soldier Raises $50K for Cancer Treatment - Gives It All Away to Help Others Sergeant First Class David Hong battling stage 4 colon cancer raised over $50,000 in three days for experimental treatment, but when Tricare approved coverage, he donated every penny to help other service members and veterans fighting cancer. The Fort Carson religious specialist underwent the innovative histotripsy treatment earlier this month and remains hopeful about the results. His selfless decision shows how one soldier's battle became a mission to help others in their fight against cancer. Fort Carson Soldier Raises $50K for Cancer Treatment - Gives It All Away to Help Others

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.