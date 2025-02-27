El Paso County Sheriff's Office assists FBI and ICE in arrest of dangerous criminal

EL PASO COUNTY — On Thursday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arrested Rene Alvaro Cejudo-Monicas, who they say is a known dangerous criminal.

Cejudo-Monicas was arrested in Fountain after a federal arrest warrant was issued for him.

The warrant was issued for "violating immigration statutes, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence in Fountain for evidence of identity fraud and illegal entry" into the country.

The sheriff's office reports that Cejudos-Monicas is a known non-U.S. citizen and a previously deported convicted felon.

He returned to the U.S. using a fake New Mexico driver's license and used a fake alias.

According to the sheriff's office, this is Cejudos-Monicas' criminal history:



In 2003, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to one year in the Colorado Department of Corrections

In 2006, he was convicted of possession of schedule 2 narcotics and sentenced to eight years in the Colorado Department of Corrections

In 2012, he was deported as a felon by ICE

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal's statement can be found below:

"This dangerous, illegal criminal is the exact reason why I have fought so hard to reverse the restrictive anti-ICE laws in Colorado.”



“Because of Colorado’s protective sanctuary laws, criminals- rapists, murderers, drug dealers, and gang cartel members, have flocked to our state, and are now in residing in and committing crimes in our neighborhoods."



“Earlier this year, I authorized my deputies to assist and cooperate with ICE regarding addressing criminality in the Pikes Peak region because it will help safeguard public safety.



“I thank my deputies and our federal partners for ensuring Cejudo-Monicas is off our streets and unable to victimize again. As Sheriff, I remain committed to the efforts to reverse anti-ICE laws in Colorado and ensuring criminals- regardless of their citizenship status- are held accountable.”

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.