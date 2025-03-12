El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help with finding an armed robber

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for community assistance to find someone who robbed a Loaf 'n Jug gas station and convenience store on November 17, 2024.
According to the EPSO, the Regional Communications Center received a call on the evening of Sunday, November 17 for an armed robbery at a gas station in the 6000 block of Galley Road.
The employee told deputies that a man entered the store, revealed a gun, and demanded the cash from the register before he left.
Deputies say he is a white man with long hair. A picture of him can be found below.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.
This is an ongoing investigation, and News5 will release any additional details as they become available.
