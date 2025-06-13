El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests repeat offender with five outstanding warrants

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested repeat offender, Michael Cates, while in Downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

According to EPSO, Cates has a history of property crime and had active felony warrants at the time of his arrest.

When detectives attempted to take him into custody, they say he refused to cooperate and sped off in his car, almost hitting detectives. Later on, EPSO located the car at a hotel on Rusina Road, where they were able to identify his room.

EPSO says Cates was taken into custody without any further issue with help from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit and SWAT team.

At the time he was arrested, Cates had five felony warrants with 39 charges. He was taken to the El Paso County Jail, where he currently has a $485,000 bond.

His original bond was set at $235,000, but another $250,000 was added with the addition of newly filed charges:



money laundering - class 3 felony

second degree burglary - four counts, class 4 felony

second degree motor vehicle theft - two counts, class 4 felony

vehicular eluding - class 5 felony

theft - class 6 felony

third degree criminal trespass - six counts, petty offense

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this arrest:

“I am extremely grateful this dangerous repeat criminal was taken off the streets of the Pikes Peak region.”



Thanks to the attentiveness of my detectives and the assistance of our partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department, Cates will be held accountable for his many crimes.”

