El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests and charges man in suspicious death investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) arrested 32-year-old Cameron Burton for his alleged involvement in a suspicious death investigation from Friday, October 31.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call for a medical response at a home in the 4000 block of Loomis Avenue, which is located in the Stratmoor Hills area near the Highway 115 and South Academy Boulevard interchange.

When the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department arrived, they found a woman dead. She's been identified as 38-year-old Yetzabel Quinones.

The department believed the scene was suspicious, and the sheriff's office says they began investigating the incident.

Burton has been charged with the following:



first-degree murder

aggravated robbery

first-degree burglary



He was taken into custody by the sheriff's office SWAT Team and is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail without bond.

