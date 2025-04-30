El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrest violent offender after standoff with SWAT team

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Last week, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) SWAT Team was sent to locate a violent offender in the 700 block of North Blaney Road, which is located near the Highway 94 and North Curtis Road interchange.

According to the sheriff's office, Stephen Martin was wanted by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for first-degree kidnapping charges.

They say Martin was armed and had made threats to use a gun. When the team arrived, deputies were able to evacuate four adults and one child from the property, leaving only Martin.

Deputies found out on the scene that Martin was hiding in an "underground hole beneath a shed," which was covered by a securable hatch.

Crisis Negotiations Unit members were able to contact Martin and tried to persuade him to surrender without incident, but he initially "attempted to deceive deputies by claiming he was not present at the location."

The team brought in an armored vehicle to move the shed, exposing the hatch.

EPSO says that negotiators began talking to Martin again, and he surrendered. Officers also recovered a gun from the hiding space.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal's statement regarding this incident can be found below:

"I am incredibly proud of our deputies, who showed outstanding professionalism and courage in safely removing this dangerous individual from our streets and protecting innocent lives."



“Time and time again, the skilled operators who make up our SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit, work to successfully end these situations in a peaceful and safe manner. They demonstrate a commitment to the safety of our community, and each other, and I am extremely proud of them. Great work from all involved!”

Martin was taken to the El Paso County Jail, where he was booked on two outstanding CSPD warrants. He is being held on a $81,000 bond.

