El Paso County Sheriff's Office and CSPD are investigating a string of robberies that happened on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are working to identify suspects involved in a string of robberies that occurred Tuesday.

According to police, three armed men entered Loaf' N Jug along Airport Road around 4:20 a.m. Shortly after this, four other similar robberies happened across the city at the following addresses, according to police.

400 block of N Murray Blvd.

6400 block of Issaquah Drive

6000 block of Dublin Blvd.

7600 block of Barnes Rd.

According to springs police, there was another robbery in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction that occurred just before the robberies in the city.

Police believe all three suspects involved committed all of these robberies. Police did not release any identifying information about the potential suspects.





Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs now considered a homicide The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide. Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs now considered a homicide

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.