El Paso County Judge sentences Colorado Springs man guilty of pimping and money laundering

The judge sentenced him to 8 years for pimping and 8 years for money laundering. The judge is allowing him to serve those concurrently, meaning he can serve both sentences at the same time.
Colorado Springs man convicted of pimping and money laundering sentenced on Thursday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs man who pleaded guilty to felony charges of pimping and money laundering will go to prison.

LuTure Evans, his wife, and his mother spoke at the hearing at the El Paso County courthouse on Thursday. They each said Evans is a changed man, and a wonderful father to his two young children.

When Evans spoke, he apologized to the victims.

"I am a father, I am a husband, I am a person who cares about the community, and I do apologize for the stuff that I've done in my past. I do, because I regret it, because now I have a daughter, I have a son."

But, the judge was not buying it and said his behavior victimizing women is abhorrent.

"You've blamed one of the victims getting you into this business; that's not how that happened. You made a conscious decision to do what you did. It took a lot of work, planning, subterfuge, potentially some violence and assaultive behavior and control over a number of people to accomplish what you did over a number of years."

The judge sentenced him to eight years for pimping and eight years for money laundering. The judge is allowing him to serve those concurrently, meaning he can serve both sentences at the same time.

Evans was immediately escorted out of the courtroom by law enforcement.

He is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail.

