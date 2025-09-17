El Paso County Coroner's Office identifies victim in homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The person who died in a deadly shooting in early September has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The victim has been identified as Ismael Rivera-Mora.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that his death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Previous coverage:

Late Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a shots-fired call in the 1200 block of Potter Drive.

When police arrived, they found one person who had died with at least one gunshot wound, later identified as Rivera-Mora. Another person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital.

The CSPD Homicide Unit came to the scene and took over the investigation.

At this time, police do not have a suspect, and the victims have not been identified.

