El Paso County Coroner identifies victim in road rage incident, suspect charged with first-degree murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the man they believe is responsible for a road rage incident turned homicide investigation.

On July 24, CSPD received a call for service after a car reportedly hit a person as a result of a road rage incident at North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

According to police, the driver fled the scene after hitting the person when they stepped out of their car.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and on July 27, police were notified that he had died from his injuries.

The El Paso County Coroner has identified him as 35-year-old Jacob Martinez.

Following Martinez's death, CSPD's Violent Crime Section, Homicide Unit, was assigned to the investigation.

On July 29, Nations was charged with first-degree murder.

CSPD says that this was the 21st homicide in the city this year. At this time last year, there were 24 homicides.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call (719)444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

