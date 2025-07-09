Driver from fatal accident on North Union and Research Parkway has been identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A driver who died in an accident on June 29 has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a traffic accident on Sunday, June 29, at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Research Parkway.

When CSPD arrived, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and AMR were already providing medical assistance to the driver of a Hyundai SUI.

She was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment, but on July 4, CSPD was informed that the driver of the Hyundai had passed away from her injuries.

On July 7, the driver was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 74-year-old Lana Arbogast.

While investigating the crash, CSPD says that the Arbogast was traveling east on Research Parkway, preparing to make a left turn onto North Union Boulevard. The driver of an Audi Q7 was traveling west on Research Parkway with a green light.

Arbogast attempted to make a left turn on a flashing yellow turn arrow when the driver of the Audi collided with the passenger side of the Hyundai.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is still ongoing, according to CSPD.

Police say that this is the 20th traffic death in Colorado Springs this year, but at the same time last year, there were 30 traffic deaths.

