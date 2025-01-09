Driver comes forward after hit-and-run, authorities still looking for second vehicle

CIMMARON HILLS — The Colorado State Patrol says a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday in Colorado Springs has come forward.

The crash is still being investigated, and at this time, no charges have been filed.

The Colorado State Patrol is still looking for a black truck, as well as any other witnesses who may have information about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at (719)544-2424. They are also asking those who live near Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue if they have security cameras to call them.

Background Information

A 76-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a truck Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road in the Cimarron Hills area.

Per CSP, hit and run vehicle vs. pedestrian EB Constitution east of Peterson Rd., blocking traffic. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) January 8, 2025

Officers on the scene tell News5's Jake Walker that the woman, whose name has not been released, was crossing East Constitution Avenue from south to north when she was hit by a dark-colored truck that may be lifted.

The truck may have damage to the following:



the grill

front corners of the vehicle

the bumper

