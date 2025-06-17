Driver cited following rush hour crash that sent one person to the hospital Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police say a driver was cited following a rush hour crash Monday that caused delays and sent a person to the hospital.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Bijou Street and Circle Drive around 7:30 a.m. Police say callers were reporting this as a rollover crash.
When officers arrived, they found one person trapped inside a vehicle. That person was extricated and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Delays at the busy intersection took place for about an hour and a half while police investigated the scene and crews cleared debris from the road.
Police say they sighted one driver for a red light violation at the scene of the crash. They were not identified.
