Driver arrested for DUI after car crash sends one person to the hospital and kills another

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Fire Department (CSFD) were sent on a call about an accident on the South Circle Drive overpass, over the Hancock Expressway.

When CSFD and CSPD arrived, they discovered that a car was traveling south on Circle Drive with two people in the bed of a pickup truck.

Another car, also traveling south, hit the truck. Both of the people in the truck bed were ejected.

One of them was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but the other died from their injuries on the scene.

Chase Chason was arrested for DUI while on the scene.

The Major Crash Team responded to the call and took over the investigation.

Police say the family of the person who died will be notified, but the identities of the passengers have not been released to the public at this time.

If you witnessed this incident or have dash cam footage, police ask that you call the non-emergency line at (719)444-7000

