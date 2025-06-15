Douglas County Sheriff investigating death along I-25, traffic impacts expected

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says there was a heavy police presence on southbound I-25, half a mile north of the Larkspur exit.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported that the right lane of I-25 between Tomah Road (Exit 174) and Spruce Mountain Road (Exit 173) is closed.
Around 1:30 p.m., DCSO announced that they are now investigating a death in the area, but didn't release any additional information.
This is an ongoing investigation, and News5 will release more information as it becomes available.
